Video: Find out who helped the wildebeest get rid of the crocodile

Where there is a will, there is a way, a phrase that is probably a cliche but fits this video aptly. A wildebeest puts in everything it has to free itself from the jaws of a crocodile but ends up failing. But there is a twist in this tale.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:September 14, 2017 10:02 pm
wildebeest caught by a crocodile, battle between crocodile and wildebeest, hippos come to rescue wildebeest, viral videos, Indian express, Indian express news In the video, the wildebeest struggles for over 2 minutes before finally pulling out from the jaws of the crocodile. (Source: Kruger Sightings/Youtube)
Inspiration to fight can come from anywhere, and while we may look for idols in humans, there are moments when animals end up giving us that boost. One such video that has surfaced on the Internet is that of a Wildebeest fighting to pull out from the jaws of a crocodile. The video, which goes on for over 2 minutes, shows the animal struggling vigorously to get its hoof out from the aquatic reptile’s mouth.

One can clearly notice the will of the wildebeest, who is determined to fight, even when it is being overpowered by the crocodile. Even after struggling for over a minute and not giving up hope, the wildebeest fails to break free and is eventually pulled into the water. It is then, that the unexpected happens.

