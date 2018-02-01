VIDEO: ‘Ghoomar’ on ICE! This figure-skater beautifully twirls to Deepika Padukone’s ‘Padmaavat’ song

Bollywood on ice, yet again! Dancer and figure skater, Mayuri Bhandari, twirls to Deepika Padukone’s Ghoomar. (Source: Mayuri Bhandari/YouTube) Bollywood on ice, yet again! Dancer and figure skater, Mayuri Bhandari, twirls to Deepika Padukone’s Ghoomar. (Source: Mayuri Bhandari/YouTube)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat has finally hit the theatres, and most movie-goers seem to have given a thumbs up to the epic period drama. After being stuck in innumerable controversies and even releasing a new version of the Ghoomar song to cover Deepika Padukone’s exposed midriff with VFX — people are now grooving to the song overseas.

From cheerleaders dancing to Ghoomar during NBA match to US families booking an entire theatre to watch Padmaavat and wearing Padmavati-like clothes, the song has created a lot of buzz on social media. To add to the excitement, another clip has emerged on YouTube, in which a dancer and figure skater Mayuri Bhandari can be seen twirling to the tunes of the track.

“In honour of the film Padmaavat‘s release, here is my ice skating tribute to the beautiful song Ghoomar! As a Rajasthani, I skate to this song with pride!” the video has been captioned. With more than 1,300 views at the time of writing, the 3.52-minute clip is going viral on the Internet.

Watch the video here.

However, it can’t be deciphered whether it was especially choreographed for the Ghoomar song or has been edited later to match the lyrics. IndianExpress.com has written to Bhandari, and is awaiting her response.

In case you missed Padukone’s version, watch the original video here.

What do you think of her stint in the video? Share your thoughts in the comments below. Meanwhile, here are seven other Bollywood on ice performances to watch this winter! See how skating on Bollywood choreography on ice takes Bolly-love to a whole different dimension!

Ang Rang Laga De Re on ice

