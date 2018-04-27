Follow Us:
Friday, April 27, 2018
VIDEO: Father ties daughter on his bike as she refuses to go to school

In a shocking video footage that has surfaced on social media, a man in China can be seen driving a bike with a child tied at the back. Reportedly, the girl refused to go school so the man tied her and took her to school.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: April 27, 2018 8:11:00 pm
father forces girl to school, father ties girl on the bike girl refused to go to school, girl refused to school, father tie her on bike, viral china video, China social media viral, indian express This man seemed to be taking her daughter to school, but forcefully — and that too, at the cost of her life! (Source: Daniel Kalemasi/YouTube)
It is tough to send kids to school at times, but forcing them at the cost of their life is certainly not an ideal solution. In the last few days, a lot of such insensitive videos towards kids have been doing the rounds on social media. Recently, a CCTV footage went viral wherein a woman was seen “teaching” a four-year-old kid some manners in a Chinese restaurant by deliberately making him fall.

In another such incident in China, a man was seen riding a bike with a little girl tied to the back. Reportedly, it was a father, who tied his daughter on the back of his motorbike, because she refused to go to the school that day. The reluctant girl could be heard crying while having her body tied to the seat and her legs dangerously dangling as the father drove away.

The local police were able to track down the man and gave him a stern verbal warming him for his act, according to reports.

Watch the video here.

 

It is good to educate girls, but something like this is certainly out of bounds. What are your views? Tell us in the comments below.

