VIDEO: Dad joins ‘scared’ daughter during ballet dance to help fight stage fear

Fathers relentlessly work for their families to ensure everyone is happy and content. More often than not, they are also a shield to protect their kids from any harm and help hold their hands to sail through the difficult times. One such father was crowned as “best dad of the year” on social media for his adorable gesture to help his little girl perform in front of an audience.

In a footage going viral, a doting dad rushed to the stage to help his daughter – Bella, who was fighting stage fear. Initially, he tried to give her company from the wings but when that didn’t work, he wasn’t shy to match steps with her with utmost finesse and style during her first dance recital. What melted many hearts was how he went onto the stage with another toddler in his arms!

Not just the audience at the City Hall of Hamilton, Bermuda, but Netizens around the globe have been cheering and lauding his performance.

