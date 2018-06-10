Follow Us:
Sunday, June 10, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Sunday EYE

VIDEO: Dad joins ‘scared’ daughter during ballet dance to help fight stage fear

A doting dad matched steps with his daughter during ballet performance at the City Hall of Hamilton, Bermuda, to help her fight her stage fear. Netizens have been cheering for him.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 10, 2018 9:24:06 am
father daughter ballet, father ballet dance, viral video, kid ballet with father, father day, cute video, cute children video, indian express The doting dad rushed to the stage to help his daughter, who was fighting stage fear, while holding another toddler in his arms. (Source: Blunt Kommunity)
Related News

Fathers relentlessly work for their families to ensure everyone is happy and content. More often than not, they are also a shield to protect their kids from any harm and help hold their hands to sail through the difficult times. One such father was crowned as “best dad of the year” on social media for his adorable gesture to help his little girl perform in front of an audience.

ALSO READ | Javed Akhtar translates Farhan Akhtar’s poem into Hindi; Twitterati call it #FatherGoals

In a footage going viral, a doting dad rushed to the stage to help his daughter – Bella, who was fighting stage fear. Initially, he tried to give her company from the wings but when that didn’t work, he wasn’t shy to match steps with her with utmost finesse and style during her first dance recital. What melted many hearts was how he went onto the stage with another toddler in his arms!

Watch the video here:

 

Not just the audience at the City Hall of Hamilton, Bermuda, but Netizens around the globe have been cheering and lauding his performance.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now