VIDEO: Did you know 10 letters were dropped from the English alphabet?

New English words might surprise you every day, but did you know 10 letters were dropped from the alphabet? (Source: Thinkstock Image) New English words might surprise you every day, but did you know 10 letters were dropped from the alphabet? (Source: Thinkstock Image)

English is a fascinating language, and new words are added to the dictionary almost everyday. However, very few people know about the origin of the language. A YouTube video, which has gone viral on social media, reveals that — centuries ago, 10 letters were dropped from the English alphabet — bringing its strength down to 26 from 36. The video, uploaded by Austin McConnell, gives a detailed documentary about the 10 alphabets. For instance, how many of you know about the “long s”, which looked like “f”? Then, there was the ampersand or “&”, which was considered a letter in its own right!

The video had already generated more than 600,000 views on YouTube, at the time of writing. “What a beautiful video! It must have taken hours and hours to make. Really high quality, interesting stuff. Love it,” complimented one of the viewers. “Actually, there are clearly 876 letters in the alphabet; therefore, you need to remake this video,” another one said.

Watch the video here.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd