VIDEO: Emperor penguins taking selfies is going viral

Taking selfies is a rather common phenomenon. But it seems like humans clicking their own photos are now passé. Recently, The Australian Antarctic Division posted a short video clip where two emperor penguins can be seen staring at the camera with a lot of curiosity, and it does look like they are figuring out the camera to click a selfie. According to a report in The Washington Post, Eddie Gault, one of the group’s expeditioners — while visiting the nearby Mawson research station — had placed the camera on the ground near the Auster Rookery, home to a large emperor penguin colony. The birds apparently being curious approached the camera and the result is going viral on social media.

“#Penguin #selfie offers bird’s eye view of life in Antarctica! Curious Emperors have been captured on film at the Auster Rookery near Australia’s Mawson research station by expeditioner Eddie Gault,” the Antarctic Division wrote while sharing the video on social media.

Watch the video here.

#Penguin #selfie offers bird’s eye view of life in Antarctica! Curious Emperors have been captured on film at the Auster Rookery near Australia’s Mawson research station by expeditioner 📷 Eddie Gault pic.twitter.com/MYle5Fshc7 — Antarctic Division (@AusAntarctic) March 8, 2018

