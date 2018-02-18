VIDEO: Elephant plays mouth organ with its trunk in Tamil Nadu

An elephant could be seen playing a mouth organ at elephants’ rejuvenation camp in Coimbatore’s Thekkampatti. (Source: ANI/Twitter) An elephant could be seen playing a mouth organ at elephants’ rejuvenation camp in Coimbatore’s Thekkampatti. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

Animals are capable of doing a number of extraordinary things. Some sing, some dance, some even save fellow animals and some happily pat another. And as always, the Internet is a great place to find these amusing and adorable videos. Recently news agency Asian News International (ANI) shared one such video where an elephant could be seen playing a mouth organ at an elephants’ rejuvenation camp in Coimbatore’s Thekkampatti. Holding the mouth organ with its trunk, the animal plays it to glory as a man, perhaps a mahout looks on. Eventually the man takes the instrument from the animal and gives him a pat. ANI, while sharing the video wrote, “Elephant named Andaal plays mouth organ at temple elephants’ rejuvenation camp in Coimbatore’s Thekkampatti.”

Watch the video here.

#WATCH: Elephant named Andaal plays mouth organ at temple elephants’ rejuvenation camp in Coimbatore’s Thekkampatti. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/APFnzQeOVc — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2018

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd