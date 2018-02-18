  • Associate Sponsor
Express Eye

VIDEO: Elephant plays mouth organ with its trunk in Tamil Nadu

An elephant, in the video, can be seen holding the mouth organ with its trunk and playing it away to glory. All the while a man, perhaps a mahout looks on. Eventually the man takes the instrument from the animal and gives him a pat.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 18, 2018 3:44 pm
animal video, elephant video, elephant playing mouth organ video, viral video, indian express, indiane express news An elephant could be seen playing a mouth organ at elephants’ rejuvenation camp in Coimbatore’s Thekkampatti. (Source: ANI/Twitter)
Related News

Animals are capable of doing a number of extraordinary things. Some sing, some dance, some even save fellow animals and some happily pat another. And as always, the Internet is a great place to find these amusing and adorable videos. Recently news agency Asian News International (ANI) shared one such video where an elephant could be seen playing a mouth organ at an elephants’ rejuvenation camp in Coimbatore’s Thekkampatti. Holding the mouth organ with its trunk, the animal plays it to glory as a man, perhaps a mahout looks on. Eventually the man takes the instrument from the animal and gives him a pat. ANI, while sharing the video wrote, “Elephant named Andaal plays mouth organ at temple elephants’ rejuvenation camp in Coimbatore’s Thekkampatti.”

Watch the video here.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Adda
Feb 18: Latest News