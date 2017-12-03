VIDEO: Elephant, calf enter Coimbatore house looking for food; here’s what happened next

Who knew elephants could be so well-mannered? (Source: ANI/Twitter) Who knew elephants could be so well-mannered? (Source: ANI/Twitter)

The idea of animals loitering about the house might appeal to an animal lover, but one cannot rule out the possibility of some damage being caused in the process. Now imagine if the animal is an elephant and a hungry one at that. If you can already picture complete destruction, then you have another think coming because when an elephant and its calf entered a house in Coimbatore’s Periyanaickenpalayam looking for food, they actually left without causing any damage whatsoever – and this was after they couldn’t find any food around the house.

The entire act was recorded and shared by the Asian News International (ANI). In the video, the two can be seen entering the house and going towards the shed, possibly looking for food. After seemingly rummaging for some time without any success, they just turn around and leave. The video was shared with the caption, “An elephant, along with an elephant calf, enters a house in Coimbatore’s Periyanaickenpalayam in search of food, returns without causing any damage.”

Watch the video here.

#WATCH: An elephant, along with an elephant calf, enters a house in Coimbatore’s Periyanaickenpalayam in search of food, returns without causing any damage (Source: CCTV) pic.twitter.com/GRxpq6CsDr — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2017

Though elephants are known to be gentle creatures, there have also been many instances of these mammals going on a rampage when upset. Which is why a simple, uneventful visit has piqued the interest and amazement of many.

