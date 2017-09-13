Only in Express

VIDEO: This old man carrying wife on his back across puddles is what LOVE is

An elderly man was captured carrying his wife on his back while crossing a flooded street in China. A poignant video that puts the spotlight on the man wading his way through ankle-deep water is doing the rounds on the Internet.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:September 13, 2017 10:24 pm
elderly man, old man, man carries wife on back, man carries wife, flooded streets, man carries wife china, china videos, love videos, indian express, indian express news Love transcends all! (Source: Shanghaiist/Twitter)
Related News

“Love knows no limits, but ardently transcends all bounds.”

This quote by  Thomas à Kempis just came to life when an elderly man was captured carrying his wife on his back while crossing a flooded street in China. A poignant video that puts the spotlight on the man wading his way through ankle-deep water is doing the rounds on the Internet.

The 46-second clip has been uploaded on YouTube by Shanghaiist and has been captioned: “Elderly man carries wife on his back over puddle, proves that true love exists!” With more than 1,000 views, at the time of writing, it is winning hearts online.

Watch the video here.

Heart-melting, isn’t it?

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Sep 13: Latest News