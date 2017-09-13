VIDEO: This old man carrying wife on his back across puddles is what LOVE is

“Love knows no limits, but ardently transcends all bounds.”
This quote by Thomas à Kempis just came to life when an elderly man was captured carrying his wife on his back while crossing a flooded street in China. A poignant video that puts the spotlight on the man wading his way through ankle-deep water is doing the rounds on the Internet.
The 46-second clip has been uploaded on YouTube by Shanghaiist and has been captioned: “Elderly man carries wife on his back over puddle, proves that true love exists!” With more than 1,000 views, at the time of writing, it is winning hearts online.
Heart-melting, isn’t it?
