VIDEO: This old man carrying wife on his back across puddles is what LOVE is

“Love knows no limits, but ardently transcends all bounds.”

This quote by Thomas à Kempis just came to life when an elderly man was captured carrying his wife on his back while crossing a flooded street in China. A poignant video that puts the spotlight on the man wading his way through ankle-deep water is doing the rounds on the Internet.

The 46-second clip has been uploaded on YouTube by Shanghaiist and has been captioned: “Elderly man carries wife on his back over puddle, proves that true love exists!” With more than 1,000 views, at the time of writing, it is winning hearts online.

Watch the video here.

Heart-melting, isn’t it?

