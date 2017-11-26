VIDEO: Chinese man tries to FEED TIGER with BARE HANDS! Loses his fingers in the bargain

Food for thought! A hungry caged tiger grabbed a man’s hand when he tried to feed him through the bars of the cage. (Source: Shangaiist/ Facebook) Food for thought! A hungry caged tiger grabbed a man’s hand when he tried to feed him through the bars of the cage. (Source: Shangaiist/ Facebook)

People have been warned not to pet or feed wild animals at every zoo or circus, but it seems they never learn. An elderly man in China paid a heavy price after he tried to feed a caged tiger. In a painful video that’s gone viral from China’s Henan county, a circus tiger bit into a man’s hand when he put it inside the cage to feed the big cat.

The footage shows the man trying to feed not one but two tigers locked in the separate enclosures. As one moves away, the other hungry cat grabs his hand and keeps munching it even as one of the onlookers pokes the wild feline with big sticks to try and save the man.

Eventually, the old man fainted, falling to the floor when the tiger finally released his hand. “Onlookers called for an ambulance and the man was taken to the hospital. His current condition is not known,” the Shanghaiist reported.

Watch the video here:

