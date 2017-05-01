VIDEO: Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You now becomes a ‘biryani anthem’

Coz biryani’s our favourite food! Coz biryani’s our favourite food!

After Sia’s Cheap Thrills, it’s now Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You. If one had to accumulate the number of covers that have been made for this song, we’d have a pretty exhaustive playlist by now. And a growing one at that. Well, why then should the foodies of the country not have their say in the whole affair. After all, a love affair with the biryani is as important. Which is probably what prompted comedians Ahmed Shariff, Praveen Kumar and Sanjay Manaktala to come up with the Biryani Anthem set to the tune of the Ed Sheeran popular song.

Listen to this and you’d feel like this song was just made for the biryani. No kidding!

Watch the video here.



Now, go order yourself – and us – some awesome mutton biryani please! Thanks!

