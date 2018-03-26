VIDEO: Drunk man tries to stop two bulls from fighting; here’s what happens next

In a video that is now going viral, it shows the man trying to get in between the angry bovine and before he realises it, one tosses him up in the air. (Source: YouTube) In a video that is now going viral, it shows the man trying to get in between the angry bovine and before he realises it, one tosses him up in the air. (Source: YouTube)

In an inebriated state, people often end up doing the silliest of things. Be it texting their ex or saying inappropriate things to strangers, sometimes even leading to some hilarious situations. Remember the drunk teenager who pulled down barricade on the street or the guy who selected wrong drop location in another state? Well, while some are funny, others not quite so. Like this one man in Korba, Chhattisgarh, who in a drunken state tried to settle a tussle between two bulls!

Yes, when he saw two bulls locking horns in a busy street, he decided to become a referee in the bout. And it goes without saying the ending was not as he would have liked.

ALSO SEE | The terrifying moment when a BULL tossed a WOMAN into air in Gujarat

In a video that is now going viral, the man tried to get in between the angry bovine and even before he knows it, one tosses him up in the air. Luckily he falls on the ground but seems to be visibly fine.

Watch the video here:

Although the video is a couple of months old, it seems to have resurfaced online recently and is now being widely shared.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd