VIDEO: Drunk driving is not cool and this video shows you why

The driver, however, survived after the mishap. (Source: CGTN/YouTube) The driver, however, survived after the mishap. (Source: CGTN/YouTube)

Drunk driving is one of the most reckless things one can do and can lead to fatal consequences. In what very well serves as a cautionary tale of the same, a horrific incident of a speeding black sedan overturning and in the process, also running over two road signs and a lamp was recorded on camera. The incident took place in Liuzhou City, South China on April 10. After the mishap, the car lay in an unrecognisable state. But what seems like a miracle, the driver, reportedly a person named Ye survived and was seen getting out of the car in the video.

The video mentions that drunk driving was the cause behind it. Driving when inebriated could have had fatal consequences, not only for him but also for others.

Watch the video here.

When driving, one has to take responsible of themselves and also others.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd