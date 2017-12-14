Seeta-Geeta and Ram-Shyam rolled into one as TWIN brothers marry TWIN sisters (WATCH VIDEO)

Devalued Degree

Twin brothers exchanged vows with twin sisters on December 3 in a unique wedding ceremony held in Daqing, northeast China's Heilongjiang province, and guests had a difficult time figuring out who's who among the two couples.

December 14, 2017
twin brothers marry twin sisters, twin couples, twin brothers wedding twin sisters china, china twin couples, indian express, indian express news Twin brothers got hitched with twin sisters in a unique wedding ceremony in China. (Source: People’s Daily, China 人民日报/YouTube)
In a rare wedding ceremony held in Daqing, northeast China’s Heilongjiang province, twin brothers exchanged vows with twin sisters on December 3. Zheng Dashuang and Zheng Xiaoshuang, 26-year-old twin brothers, and their respective 23-year-old brides, Liang Jing and Liang Qing, got hitched at the same venue and guests seemed to have a difficult time to distinguish between the two couples, People’s Daily China reported.

A 13-second clip captured at the ceremony has surfaced on the Internet, and most viewers might be boggled to see the newly married couples. “Their parents had been business partners for years. The mothers always joked about matching their children up but they didn’t know that their words would come into reality,” the caption also reads.

