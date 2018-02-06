  • Associate Sponsor
VIDEO: Heard ‘China Gang’ by Lil Trump yet? This ‘Gucci Gang’ spoof starring Donald Trump will leave you ROFL-ing

A 2.01-minute video that surfaced on YouTube puts the spotlight on Donald Trump singing 'China Gang' and talking about some of his favourite topics, ranging from 'the Mexican wall' to Putin and, of course, China!

Written by Jyotsna Basotia | New Delhi | Published: February 6, 2018 1:24 pm
donald trump, gucci gang, china gang lil trump, donald trump spoof, gucci gang parody, china gang donald trump song, indian express, indian express news Ever heard of the song Gucci Gang or rapper Lil Pump? Well, see its parody starring Donald Trump! (Source: grandayy/YouTube)
There might be several spoofs on US President Donald Trump on social media — right from hilarious memes to awkward photoshopped images. Recently, in another speech mash-up, he’s ‘singing’ to the tune of the immensely popular song Gucci Gang by rapper Lil Pump — with parodied lyrics, of course, and the result is hilarious.

A 2.01-minute video that surfaced on YouTube puts the spotlight on Trump singing ‘China Gang’ and talking about some of his favourite topics, ranging from ‘the Mexican wall’ to Putin and, of course, China! The clip had already garnered over 290,000 views, at the time of writing.

Watch the video here.

