VIDEO: This dog is really good with numbers; he even solves math equations!

In a video uploaded online, a dog shows us how good it is with numbers. In the clip, the owner of the dog shows the animal numbers and, believe it or not, the dog barks out as many number of times as the figure shown. It also does addition, subtraction, multiplication, etc.

Written by Ishita Sengupta | New Delhi | Published: March 4, 2018 3:08 pm
This dog clearly knows the number game well.
Don’t believe us? Watch the video here. 

Do you think you’d want to take this dog on during a math test? Tell us in the comments below.

