VIDEO: This dog being rescued from a frozen creek will restore your faith in humanity

It is always heartwarming to chance upon tales of kindness. Reading or watching kind acts meted out to animals, helps in further restoring our faith in humanity. Recently, a video shared by Denis Pilon, fire chief at Swift Current Fire Department Canada, has been winning hearts on social media. The video shows a firefighter risking his life to save a dog, who had fallen into a frozen creek. The creek is certainly very dangerous and the officer had to crawl, extremely carefully, to reach the animal.

Pilon shared the video on Facebook late October with the caption, “Yesterday afternoon, our firefighters were busy at the creek, rescuing someone’s pet. They allowed their dog to run off leash when it ventured our onto the ice and fell through. Quick action calling the fire department helped save their pet.” He also requested others to keep their pets and children away from the creek, as the ice is thin and it is clearly not safe.

