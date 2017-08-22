VIDEO: With a CRUCIAL message, these doctors’ DANCE MOVES are breaking the Internet

Here’s how to make boring everyday activities enjoyable! (Source: DrKnowledge/Facebook) Here’s how to make boring everyday activities enjoyable! (Source: DrKnowledge/Facebook)

Doctors around the world have a very busy life — from managing between long shifts to taking care of critical patients — there’s hardly any time for fun. But have you wondered how they spend their free time? Well, just like anyone else, they too like a little bit of singing and dancing. Don’t believe us? Watch this video.

A video of a group of dancers dancing in an outdoor setting is doing the rounds of the Internet. The refreshing video shows the rather unknown side of the medical practitioners. The footage from Indonesia shows a bunch of doctors grooving to a peppy song. While their faces are not visible initially due to the masks and sunglasses they are wearing, it comes into view later on. With charming smiles and stunning steps, they seem to be having quite a lot of fun.

But, that’s not all. If you watch closely, you’ll notice that the dance is not just for entertainment, but comes with an important message. Dressed in green scrub-dress, the doctors are demonstrating how to wash hands properly, something that seems like an advisory for a younger audience. The video was shared on Facebook by a popular group Dr Knowledge, and has been winning hearts due to its unusual but crucial moves. Titled as the ‘handwash dance’, the clip is going viral on the social media platform with more than 1.7 million views, at the time of writing.

Watch the video here.

Want to teach your child the right way to wash off germs? This is the best thing you can show them, that too, being taught by professionals.

