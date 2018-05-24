VIDEO: Scared to get your tooth fixed? This dentist can heal you with his magic tricks

This doctor treats kids with special needs, and this beautiful clip will melt your heart. (Source: riverfront-pediatric-dentistry-eyal-simchi/Facebook) This doctor treats kids with special needs, and this beautiful clip will melt your heart. (Source: riverfront-pediatric-dentistry-eyal-simchi/Facebook)

Remember the pain when you lost your tooth or had to get your tooth fixed? Most people are terror-stricken whenever they need to make a trip to the dentist. But a pediatric dentist is taking all the pain away, one extraction at a time. Dr Eyal Simchi, a pediatric dentist at Riverfront Pediatric Dentistry in northwestern New Jersey is doing his bit with a magic spell.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the dentist can be seen showing a magic trick to a child and the awestruck expression on the latter’s face is simply heartwarming. According to a report in WTHR, Simchi specifically treats patients with special needs and even sings for them. The video will definitely warm your heart.

