VIDEO: Diljit Dosanjh and Ed Sheeran’s mashup is all you need for a disco night

Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You has turned into the ultimate mashup mix, and most of us have already seen umpteen videos churned on the beats of that song, haven’t we? Well, there’s another mashup around the corner, and this one is worth hearing to as it also features the popular Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh’s track!

Bhangra beats can immediately pump up any song, and it’s no different in this mix. Even Shape of You gets a rhythmic boost when it intermingles with Dosanjh’s song Do You Know. It seems DJ Desifrenzy caught notice of the right tempo and brought the two songs together to flow in his mashup.

Both the songs have earned the top spot among chartbusters at one time, but the feet-tapping mix is even better. The 6-minute video has already garnered thousands of views and music lovers are still going gaga over it. Interestingly, a Quora question is also floating on the Internet which says: “What are your views on the Diljit Dosanjh & Ed Sheeran Mashup (it’s going viral)?”

A user even replied to it saying: “It’s very creative as mixture of famous voice of Diljit with Sheeran is a totally new format bcz both have a very different tone. And the popularity is the key as both of them are alot famous in their respective fields. Hence it is obvious for the song to be going viral.” Another one added, “Both are my favorite singers, so I’ll sing the praises for the mash-up :) (A big thumbs up for the creative mind).”

Watch the video here.

Amazing, isn’t it?

