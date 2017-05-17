VIDEO: Daredevil teenagers play with death doing stunts on the Golden Gate Bridge

A pair of teenagers dangled from the Golden Gate Bridge. (Source: Caters Clips/YouTube) A pair of teenagers dangled from the Golden Gate Bridge. (Source: Caters Clips/YouTube)

The Internet is a funny place. People post weird things and even risk their lives — all for a few minutes of fame. Remember that Russian model who hung down from a Dubai skyscraper just for a selfie? Something similar has caught the attention of Netizens again. Two teenagers risked their lives by climbing up the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco seemingly without any safety gear.

ALSO READ | ‘Safe Selfies’: Russia’s new campaign warns citizens against taking dangerous selfies

Claiming to have climbed atop in barely 10 minutes, the two teenagers made their way up on the 746ft structure with the help of the cables. The pair can also be seen doing somersaults and hanging off a railing holding just a thin metal beam with bare hands. The video, posted on YouTube, garnered mixed reactions with some users bashing them for their acts. Meanwhile, others seem to be quite impressed. One user commented: “Very good! The first Golden Gate Bridge climb i’ve seen on youtube!” and another one said: “Oh man! These kids are soo cool! From the edm music they used to their total swag and rebel attitude, I want to be just like them!”

Watch the video here.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd