VIDEO: A daredevil kid rode his bicycle on an ESCALATOR; here’s why you should NEVER try it

The child suffered a cut on his neck that required six stitches. (Source: Shanghaiist/YouTube) The child suffered a cut on his neck that required six stitches. (Source: Shanghaiist/YouTube)

Going on an escalator can be a scary experience for some, but for others, it is like an adventure. However, there are some daredevils, who love to pull off a scary stunts on the movable stairs. Recently, an 11-year-old fearless kid tried to do something similar, and the consequence has left a lot of people stunned. Sitting on a bicycle, the kid who hails from China, tried to climb up. Not only did he ride his bike on the machine, he kept sitting on the seat pretty confidently, until everything went wrong.

A CCTV footage shows the kid successfully climbing on the flight of stairs. A few minutes later, he suddenly loses balance and falls off his seat tumbling all the way down while the escalator moved up! That’s not all, he also suffered a deep cut on his neck that needed six stitches. The horrific footage has gone viral and has created a lot of buzz online.

Let this be a lesson NOT to try this stunt EVER.

Watch the video here.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd