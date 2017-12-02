VIDEO: Daredevil jumpsuit flyers fly into a plane mid-air!

The video shows the deadly stunt and the tense atmosphere in which it was performed, not only the flyers but the pilot too who were integral part of the act.(Source: Youtube/ Redbull) The video shows the deadly stunt and the tense atmosphere in which it was performed, not only the flyers but the pilot too who were integral part of the act.(Source: Youtube/ Redbull)

Has seeing Zindagi Na Milegi Doobra intrigued you to take a plunge mid-air and experience the thrill of sky-diving? Yes, being inspired is one thing and mastering the courage to actually do it is another. But making sky-diving a cliche, two daredevil souls jump from a cliff to fly, but only to land inside an airplane! Yes, wingsuit jumpers, Fred Fugen and Vince Reffet from France recently made a B.A.S.E. jump from the top of the Jungfrau mountain in Switzerland. The duo, known as the Soul Flyers, flew for sometime before they caught up and flew into a plane in mid-air.

Jumping from the top of one of Europe’s highest mountains, they flew into a Pilatus Porter light aircraft in mid-air. The project known as the ‘A Door in the Sky’, was done after the flyers spent several months training for the deadly stunt by completing more than 100 such test flights in Empuriabrava in Spain. So, you thought sky-diving was risky and something that gave you an adrenalin rush, wait till you watch this.

The video posted on YouTube by Red Bull and shows the deadly stunt and the tense atmosphere not only of the flyers but the pilot too who were integral part of the act.

Watch video here:

