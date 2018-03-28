VIDEO: These dancers play ‘Despacito’ by foot piano and with acrobatics

The Despacito fever is not dying down anytime soon, it seems. (Source: Musikmesse/Facebook) The Despacito fever is not dying down anytime soon, it seems. (Source: Musikmesse/Facebook)

The fame of the Latin American song Despacito by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee needs no retelling. With what would seem like a zillion covers, parodies and translated versions already, the song dominated the cyberspace and how! It even set a record of being the streamed music track of all time. And if all these were not enough, a group of musicians recently played the song on a piano by foot! Yes, you read that right! Three girls and a boy play tune of the song by foot piano and the result is quite unbelievable. In case you refuse to believe us, watch the video.

Watch the video here.

Watch the original video here.

Did you enjoy this version? Tell us in the comments below.

