CWG 2018: England’s basketball player proposes on court, watch video

England basketball player Jamell Anderson proposed to his girlfriend and Basketball player Georgia Jones. (Source: @peteman82/Twitter) England basketball player Jamell Anderson proposed to his girlfriend and Basketball player Georgia Jones. (Source: @peteman82/Twitter)

The ongoing Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast is bringing a lot of cheer for India. Indian athletes have so far been impressive and more medals are expected in the remaining days of the quadrennial event. But surprisingly, CWG this time is not just about winning medals for country. Amid all the pasionate encounters and moments of glory, something very sweet happened in a game zone at the CWG. After England’s brilliant victory against Cameron, two of its players got engaged on the court. Yes, you read it right! Jamell Anderson, with a little help from his teammates, got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend and basketball player Georgia Jones moments after England defeated Cameroon. The surprise on her face and the applause that followed ensure that it will not be forgotten in a long, long time.

Watch the video here.

T E A M E N G L A N D 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏀 Those Super Sunday feels when @Jamell_A gets down on one knee & proposes to @gljones4 & she’s says yes! 💍 Congratulations to you both from everyone at Basktball England!

#GC2018Basketball #TeamAndCountry #TogetherWeAreBasketbALL pic.twitter.com/eC2wLcoEHH — Basketball England (@bballengland) April 8, 2018

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd