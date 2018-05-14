Follow Us:
Monday, May 14, 2018
Documents not an issue anymore! These nations welcome Indians without a Visa
VIDEO: Crow uses credit card, tries to buy a train ticket

A crow, in its effort to imitate the passenger takes a credit card from a passenger and pokes the screen with it. Apparently the incident happened Kinshicho Station in Tokyo, Japan, and was recorded by a passenger.

By: Trends Desk | Updated: May 14, 2018 6:48:49 pm
A crow, in its effort to imitate a passenger takes a credit card from a passenger and pokes the screen with it. (Source: kinoshi42155049)
Animals can do some really strange and funny things. They can take your wallet, sit on you or just pick up a credit card and buy tickets for themselves. Well, if it sounds too ludicrous you will be surprised to know that something like this really happened. A crow, in its effort to imitate a passenger, takes a credit card from a passenger and pokes the screen with it.

According to a report in Sora News 24 the incident happened at Kinshicho Station in Tokyo, Japan, and was recorded by a passenger.

 

Watch the video here.

