VIDEO: Crow uses credit card, tries to buy a train ticket

Animals can do some really strange and funny things. They can take your wallet, sit on you or just pick up a credit card and buy tickets for themselves. Well, if it sounds too ludicrous you will be surprised to know that something like this really happened. A crow, in its effort to imitate a passenger, takes a credit card from a passenger and pokes the screen with it.
According to a report in Sora News 24 the incident happened at Kinshicho Station in Tokyo, Japan, and was recorded by a passenger.
「窓 カラス」
カードを使って電車🚃に乗ろうとしたカラス💳
連休かみさんが、東京で遭遇した出来事でした。笑 pic.twitter.com/Y2yDtOTae9
— kinoshita shoji (@kinoshi42155049) May 1, 2018
