VIDEO: Couple gets married in ladies washroom

The couple did not want to postpone their wedding, so they shifted the venue estead. (Source: Monmouth Country Sheriff’s Office/Facebook) The couple did not want to postpone their wedding, so they shifted the venue estead. (Source: Monmouth Country Sheriff’s Office/Facebook)

Marriage is considered by many as one of the most important days in their lives and a lot of thinking goes into making the day memorable. But try as you might, things often go awry and this is precisely what happened when a couple decided to get married. Brian and Maria Schulz decided to tie the knot at Monmouth County Courthouse, New Jersey, US, and reached at the venue with their mothers.

However, just before the wedding, the groom’s mother suddenly had trouble breathing and feared that she was having an asthma attack. The groom, Brian, ran off to the bathroom to take care of his mom, leaving his fiancee, her mother and best friend wondering where he’d gone. “She really couldn’t talk at all. I could just tell something was wrong, so I just got up and I ran and started looking for her,” Brian told the New York Post.

The officers at the courthouse helped in administering oxygen to the groom’s mother, and it was then that one of them reminded him about his main reason for being at courthouse. They proposed shifting the wedding venue to the bathroom, should the presiding judge agree — and she did!

So amid peeing stalls and toilet paper rolls, the couple said their vows to stay together for better or for worse. And looks like this relationship is there to stick.

The video of the quirky ceremony was uploaded on social media by Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office on their official Facebook page.

Watch the video here.

Here’s the story that accompanied the video.

“Things didn’t go exactly as planned when a couple from Ocean Township recently visited the Monmouth County Courthouse along with their moms to get married. Thanks to the quick thinking of Monmouth County Sheriff’s Officers and a judge willing to change venues from her chambers, Brian and Maria Schulz were able to tie the knot.

The planned nuptials took a sudden turn, when unfortunately the groom’s mom had trouble breathing and thought she was having an asthma attack in the courthouse. Sheriff’s Officers assisted in administering oxygen to the mom in the ladies bathroom and called EMTs to take her to the hospital. The couple was clearly upset about the mom and having to postpone their wedding in which they would have to wait another 45 days for a new marriage license to be processed. Since the sheriff’s officers were concerned about the mom and did not want her moving from the ladies room, S/O Leonard Maxfield kicked his thinking into high gear, why not get married in the ladies room? The future Mr. and Mrs. were on board and so was the Hon. Judge Katie Gummer who performed the rather unusual ceremony.

We are pleased to report that Mr. and Mrs. Schulz are doing great and so is mom. They were touched that Sheriff’s Officers and the Hon. Judge Gummer went out of the way to make their day memorable and special.”

