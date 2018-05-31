Follow Us:
Thursday, May 31, 2018
Self-drive road trips now easier than ever
VIDEO: Couple proposing each other at the same time is the most heartwarming thing you’ll see today

Double proposals are always heartwarming and a Tennessee couple - Becky McCabe and Jessa Gillaspie - have set quite an example. The partners made the move at the Memphis Zoo, a place they had their first date. Check out the cute video here.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 31, 2018 10:44:12 pm
proposal video, funny proposal video, heartwarming proposal video, girls proposed each other at the same time, indian express, indian express news They proposed to each other at the park where they had met for the first time. (Source: UNILAD/Facebook)
Proposal videos, more often than not, are extremely heartwarming and there are several doing the rounds on social media. But it is rather rare to see both partners proposing at the same time. This is precisely what happened with a Tennessee couple Becky McCabe and Jessa Gillaspie. They had both gone to Memphis Zoo, a place they had their first date and it is precisely here that they both ended up proposing each other, one after the other, of course. The video is adorable and is perhaps the best thing you will see today.

Watch the video here.

