VIDEO: Couple proposing each other at the same time is the most heartwarming thing you’ll see today

Proposal videos, more often than not, are extremely heartwarming and there are several doing the rounds on social media. But it is rather rare to see both partners proposing at the same time. This is precisely what happened with a Tennessee couple Becky McCabe and Jessa Gillaspie. They had both gone to Memphis Zoo, a place they had their first date and it is precisely here that they both ended up proposing each other, one after the other, of course. The video is adorable and is perhaps the best thing you will see today.

Watch the video here.



