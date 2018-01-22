VIDEO: Comedian Varun Grover’s sarcastic take on Padmaavat controversy is on point

If you have lost track of what all have happened so far ever since Padmaavat began filming, Grover reminds his audience with his dark humour. (Source: Youtube) If you have lost track of what all have happened so far ever since Padmaavat began filming, Grover reminds his audience with his dark humour. (Source: Youtube)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat is all set to finally release after a long turmoil, series of (ongoing) protests and attacks. And if you have wondered what’s the hullabaloo all about, comedian Varun Grover has a simple guide. Discussing the 16th-century poem Padmavat, written in Awadhi by the Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi, Grover tries to interpret the story in his own way. And as he keeps unfolding the text, his sarcastic jibes entangle everyone. From Karni Sena’s threat for the bounty to various claims of “distorting history,” Grover pokes fun at everyone. Not even leaving the period drama’s lead actor Shahid Kapoor, who was somehow excused and not targetted during the rage against the film.

Ever since the period drama Padmavati, that has now been changed to Padmaavat was announced, with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh as lead characters along with Kapoor — there has been a great buzz about the film. Be it Padukone’s ethereal look or her pairing with Kapoor, the film has kept everyone talking. But the film drew more attention for all the wrong reasons after the set of the movie and its director were attacked in Jaipur early last year. And if you have lost track of what all happened so far, Grover reminds his audience with his panache and dark humour.

(Disclaimer: The stand-up skit contains language that some may find offensive.)

Watch video here:

