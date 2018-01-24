VIDEO: Comedian attacked on stage; finds ‘humour in tragedy’ as he escapes with just a scratch

Comedian Steve Brown was attacked by a man from the audience during one of his gigs. (Source: Tumika LaSha/Facebook, Steve Brown/Instagram) Comedian Steve Brown was attacked by a man from the audience during one of his gigs. (Source: Tumika LaSha/Facebook, Steve Brown/Instagram)

What is the price of a joke? These days, jokes don’t just evoke laughter, but also violence and even political action. Of course, those in India are fairly familiar with this, but then such incidents are not exclusive to India. Comedians across the world stand the danger of their jokes being ill-received and being on the receiving end of a nasty blow.

One such harrowing incident happened to comedian Steve Brown, who was attacked by a man from the audience during one of his gigs in South Carolina, US. It has been reported that the “unprovoked” audience member jumped on stage and threw a mic stand at the comedian.

It’s not clear why the fight started as the comedian was halfway through the set. As soon as the man climbed up onto the stage, the fight escalated and created a havoc among the crowd. While Brown tried to dodge him, the man got infuriated and picked up the mic stand to hurt him. Later, Brown also took to Instagram to share a video of the incident along with the message: “As a comic you have to some how find humor in tragedy,” and posted a photo of the cut in his arm.

A video shared by Tumika LaSha on Facebook captured the entire fiasco. “Boy went H.A.M at the Comedy House! All I know is The comedian Steve Brown asked him what was his problem?” the 2.14-minute clip was captioned.

Watch the video here.

