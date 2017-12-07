VIDEO: Comedian Nishant Tanwar’s observation on ‘Dilli ki Shaadi’ is hilariously on-point

In case you are currently living in Delhi, you would know how this is the season of weddings in the city. (Source: Nishant Tanwar/YouTube) In case you are currently living in Delhi, you would know how this is the season of weddings in the city. (Source: Nishant Tanwar/YouTube)

Comedian Nishant Tanwar’s hilarious observation on ‘Delhi ki shaadi’ is trending on YouTube and one look at it is all you need to know why. In case you are currently living in Delhi, you would know how this is the season of weddings. Many colourful and elaborate wedding halls are mushrooming in the city and as Tanwar sharply observes, attending a Delhi wedding should be something on everybody’s bucket list.

The stand-up comic points out the role of ‘firangs’ at weddings, who, he says, come to India to pose with the Taj Mahal and then attend weddings. He also makes a funny jibe at the relatives who are on the constant lookout for excuses to make an issue of something and be angry about it. Relatable much?

Well, watch the video here to know for yourself.

