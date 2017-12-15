Devalued Degree

VIDEO: Christmas miracle? Santa Claus jumps out of car to help woman on icy street

A man dressed as Santa Claus helped a woman get up who had fallen down on a frosty pavement in England. A video of the entire incident surfaced on social media.

Published: December 15, 2017 8:38 pm
santa claus, woman falls on ice, woman falls on frosty pavement, santa claus comes to help woman, santa claus picks up woman, indian express, indian express news Santa Claus comes to woman’s help on an icy street! (Source: DaveCordoza/YouTube)
With winter at its peak, most UK streets are filled with deep stretches of snow. On one such frosty pavement in Watford, England, a woman slipped and suffered a great fall. The bags she was holding also got scattered as it flew away from her hands. However, a car stopped right next to her and, as if it was a Christmas miracle, a man dressed as Santa Claus rushed to help her.

Reaching out to her, he helped her get up and even picked up her things and placed her hat on her head. Sharing the 41-second clip of the incident, YouTube user Dave Cordoza wrote: “Coming out of tescos i caught this kind act on my dashcam. I did laugh when Santa popped out of the car. The woman seemed to be okay.”

Watch the video here.

 

Heartwarming, isn’t it?

