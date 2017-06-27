Yikes! That ‘horrifying’ moment when students get their cellphones smashed in school; watch video

Not just smashing, the phone it first soaked in water and then broken into pieces in front of their eyes, as scores of pupil watch in silence. (Source: Youtube) Not just smashing, the phone it first soaked in water and then broken into pieces in front of their eyes, as scores of pupil watch in silence. (Source: Youtube)

Many schools often have unique ways of teaching students what is right and wrong. And when it comes to disciplining their pupils, they sometimes also opt for stringent methods that would not only pass on the message but have a lasting impression. Making sure that students do not bring mobile phones into the premises, a middle school in China’s Guizhou province sent out a strong message to them.

The school made all its student assemble on the school ground and smashed a confiscated phone with a hammer! Yes, the school authorities believe that it would stop anyone else from breaking the rules further. Not just smashing, the phone it first soaked in water and then broken into pieces in front of their eyes, as scores of pupil watch in silence.

A video of a school staff smashing a cellphone with a hammer has gone viral and Netizens seem divided about the punishment.

