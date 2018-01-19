VIDEO: Chinese man gets trapped under FROZEN lake; his friends smash ice to save his life

The man missed an ice hole that could have been his exit point. (Source: Shanghaiist/ Facebook) The man missed an ice hole that could have been his exit point. (Source: Shanghaiist/ Facebook)

Many people are coming up with quite bizarre ideas these days for an adrenaline rush or simply to get some extra likes on social media. From gluing head in a microwave and almost dying to climbing up one of the world’s tallest building without a harness to click a selfie, there is no dearth of stupidity on the Internet that people sometimes try to pass off as a daring stunt. Something similar happened when a man in China tried his luck at ice swimming.

In a video, that is now going viral on Chinese social media platforms, a man in his underwear took a plunge into an ice cold lake, while his buddies recorded his stunt on a mobile camera. Few seconds into the video, the man missed an ice hole that could have been the exit. Swimming ahead, he got stuck and was trapped underneath the frozen water. Luckily, his friends were alert and rushed to rescue him after looking at the probable danger and started jumping on the ice to break it. Finally, they had to use a hammer to crack the ice and release him.

Watch the video here.

