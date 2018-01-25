Latest News

VIDEO: Man bites battery to check authenticity; it explodes into flames

The man was looking to replace his iPhone battery and made the "questionable" decision to test its authenticity by biting into it, according to reports. No one was hurt in the explosion.

phone blast videos, phone battery blast, iphone blast, battery bite blast, strange videos, viral video, indian express, china news A man bit his mobile battery and it exploded into a ball of fire. (Source: Shanghaiist/ Youtube)
From opening a packet of chips to breaking a nut, we often tend to take help from our teeth. But sometimes, it might turn out to be deadly. Something similar happened when a man in China tried to separate the battery of his mobile phone with the help of his teeth. Even before he could realise what happened, it burst into flames! A footage caught on the surveillance camera at an electronics store shows the man taking the battery up to his mouth for a quick bite, before it exploded into a ball of fire.

Not only did the explosion scare him, but also left the workers and fellow customers near the counter alarmed. However, no one was hurt in the freak accident, reported China’s Phoenix News. Reportedly, the man was looking to replace his iPhone battery and made the “questionable” decision to test its authenticity by biting into it.

Watch the video here.

