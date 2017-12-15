VIDEO: Chinese company breaks ‘World’s Longest Noodle Record’ with over 10,100 feet long strip

It took over 17 hours to roll out the noodle. (Source: Guinness World Records/YouTube) It took over 17 hours to roll out the noodle. (Source: Guinness World Records/YouTube)

A Chinese food company has successfully managed to cook a single string of noodle measuring over 3,084 m (10,119 ft 1.92 in) to break the record for the world’s longest noodle. Following a traditional ramen noodle recipe but in a larger scale, the ingredients included 40 kg of bread flour, 26.8 litres of water and 0.6 kg of salt.

Spending over 17 hours rolling out the noodle, this great feat was achieved in Nanyang, Henan. Guinness World Records official adjudicator John Garland measured the noodle, which took over three hours. The previous record was held by Japan with noodle length of 548.7 m (1,800 ft 2 in).

However, it isn’t easy to attain the record as there are strict rules set. The challengers are not allowed to join several shorter pieces of noodle to achieve the length. To ensure that the rules were followed, the Guinness official kept a close watch and made sure that the food was prepared as a single item from the dough. The noodle was later cooked in garlic, egg and tomato sauce and given to around 400 employees and guests in attendance.

Watch the video here:



