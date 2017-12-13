VIDEO: Woman falls from multi-storeyed hotel TWICE; luckily survives

Police had rushed to the scene in advance, ready to rescue the woman. (Source: CGTN/YouTube) Police had rushed to the scene in advance, ready to rescue the woman. (Source: CGTN/YouTube)

In a shocking incident that reportedly took place in China, a woman suffered a terrifying fall from a multi-storey hotel — not once, but twice. However, she miraculously survived the tragic incident, and is stable in the hospital. A 46-second clip of the unfortunate event, captured by an onlooker, has been doing the rounds on the Internet.

“A woman was saved by bare hands after falling from the 9th floor of a hotel at Yanshou County, north China on December 7. She landed onto the hotel’s second floor terrace alive but injured. She then slowly climbed towards the edge of the ramp, but unfortunately fell off again. Police had rushed to the scene in advance, ready to rescue. Her vital signs have been stable in the hospital,” the video has been captioned.

