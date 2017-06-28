VIDEO: Woman has a panic attack and faints after accidentally breaking $44,000 jade bracelet

Talk about feeling very, very jaded! (Source: Youtube) Talk about feeling very, very jaded! (Source: Youtube)

All those signs at stores that read ‘Consider sold if broken’ may seem jaded and old, but things took a very dramatic turn for this female tourist in China who accidentally broke a very, very, very expensive bracelet. The woman was visiting a jade market in Ruili City in China’s south-western Yunnan province on June 27, when she dropped a jade bracelet while trying it on. The trinket, which broke in two after hitting the ground, was priced at a whopping 300,000 yuan (that’s around $44,000 or Rs 28 lakh), accoring to local media reports.

The woman was then asked to pay up the amount, which is when she is said to have had a panic attack and fainted. She had to be then placed on the ground by family members till she was revived. According to a DailyMail report, the family offered the shop owner 70,000 yuan (around $10,000) in damages, but the seller refused.

Watch a video of the fainted woman being carried by her family.



The bracelet was then valued by an independent expert at 180,000 yuan (around $26,000), says a South China Morning Post report, which the family agreed to pay.

