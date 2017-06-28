Latest News

VIDEO: Woman has a panic attack and faints after accidentally breaking $44,000 jade bracelet

The tourist, who was visiting a jade market in China's south-western Yunnan province, was trying on the jade bracelet, when it accidentally slipped from her hand and snapped into two. The woman had a panic attack when she was told that she would have to pay up the cost of the bracelet, which was 300,000 yuan.

woman faints after breaking jade bracelet, fainting woman, fainting woman videos Talk about feeling very, very jaded! (Source: Youtube)
All those signs at stores that read ‘Consider sold if broken’ may seem jaded and old, but things took a very dramatic turn for this female tourist in China who accidentally broke a very, very, very expensive bracelet. The woman was visiting a jade market in Ruili City in China’s south-western Yunnan province on June 27, when she dropped a jade bracelet while trying it on. The trinket, which broke in two after hitting the ground, was priced at a whopping 300,000 yuan (that’s around $44,000 or Rs 28 lakh), accoring to local media reports.

The woman was then asked to pay up the amount, which is when she is said to have had a panic attack and fainted. She had to be then placed on the ground by family members till she was revived. According to a DailyMail report, the family offered the shop owner 70,000 yuan (around $10,000) in damages, but the seller refused.

Watch a video of the fainted woman being carried by her family.

 

The bracelet was then valued by an independent expert at 180,000 yuan (around $26,000), says a South China Morning Post report, which the family agreed to pay.

