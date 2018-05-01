VIDEO: China woman finds ‘dead rat’s tail’ sticking out of her half-eaten ice popsicle

What if you find a dead rat in your ice-lolly during one of your summer rendezvous? Okay, go ahead and call us disgusting, but guess what? This really happened! (Source: Newsflare/YouTube) What if you find a dead rat in your ice-lolly during one of your summer rendezvous? Okay, go ahead and call us disgusting, but guess what? This really happened! (Source: Newsflare/YouTube)

You know how the scorching heat of the summers leave you mostly day-dreaming of devouring your favourite ice-lollies? The gush of cool, sweet relief that then trickles down through your throat, is just what you’d want after an exhausting day in such harsh weather. But what if you find a dead rat in your ice-lolly during one such summer rendezvous? Okay, go ahead and call us disgusting, but guess what? This really happened! According to a report by Shanghaiist, a woman in China realised there is a dead rat inside her popsicle after she found its tail sticking out of it.

While she initially thought it was a caterpillar, her friend, who tried to remove the ‘caterpillar’ from her ice-lolly, found that “it was stuck tight”. It was only then that the both realised that what they saw was a rodent’s tail. While you try to absorb this, we also happen to have a video at your disposal.

Watch the video here.

Hit us up in the comments’ section below if you lost your appetite too. Because we sure lost ours!

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd