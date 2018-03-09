VIDEO: These kids understand GENDER EQUALITY better than bosses; here’s how

Children have more perspective about gender wage gap than adults. (Source: Finansforbundet/Facebook) Children have more perspective about gender wage gap than adults. (Source: Finansforbundet/Facebook)

Irrespective of all the celebration on Women’s Day every year, gender equality still seems to be a distant reality. The society’s unfair attitude manifests in different ways — one such being gender wage gap. Men, in different positions tend to be paid more than their female counterparts, for the simple reason that they are men.

Doesn’t it sound absurd? Even though it is unacceptable, it prevails in many workplaces — the most recent one being BCCI’s pay disparity in cricket. To challenge the concept, a financial trade union called Finansforbundet conducted a little experiment with kids. Quite unsurprisingly, children managed to provide more perspective than adults.

In the experiment, both boys and girls were asked to do the same thing together. As a reward, they were given chocolates and cookies in the end. The boys were given a glass full, while the girls had only half of their glass filled with cookies. Confused about the result, many kids called it “unfair” and demanded for the girls to be given the same amount. “Unequal pay is unacceptable in the eyes of children. Why should we accept this as adults?” the video then questioned its viewers.

Watch the video here.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd