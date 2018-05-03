VIDEO: Chandigarh traffic policeman ‘sings’ out rules to spread road safety awareness

It is a Chandigarh traffic policeman’s brand of coolness quotient that is making news now. It is a Chandigarh traffic policeman’s brand of coolness quotient that is making news now.

Mumbai Police is now known for regularly doling out sass on Twitter. While their Twitter team is high up on the coolness barometer, owing to how they send out PSAs through their inane number of pop-culture references, it is a Chandigarh traffic policeman’s brand of coolness quotient that is making news now. You know how things can get pretty heated up on the Indian roads, right? Traffic rules go for a toss for many, who under the influence of alcohol (or even not, at other times) try to overspeed, flout traffic rules, etc. While this kind of behaviour could give a terrible time for the traffic policemen, Bhupinder Singh, a head constable in Chandigarh, has found an innovative way to spread awareness on road safety. He sings songs! Can’t believe us? Watch for yourself.

Fascinating, isn’t it?!

