VIDEO: Ceiling collapses at Delhi wedding venue; bride-groom have a narrow escape

The shocking incident took place at Landmark Banquet in West Delhi’s Peera Gheri area. (Source: ANI/ Twitter) The shocking incident took place at Landmark Banquet in West Delhi’s Peera Gheri area. (Source: ANI/ Twitter)

The person’s wedding is a memorable day, with cherishable moments that a couple would treasure for life. But for one Delhi couple, their wedding is going to be a memorable one, however, not for all the happy reasons. On Wednesday (February 21), amid all the cheering and wedding rituals, suddenly the ceiling of the wedding venue came crashing down. Luckily the bride and the groom had a close shave on their D-day.

The accident happened as the couple took the stage to exchange garlands during the ceremony, and the roof near the stage collapsed, marring the special day. The shocking incident took place at Landmark Banquet in West Delhi’s Peera Gheri area and according to news agency ANI, the owner has been arrested. The footage released from the site show that the false ceiling collapsed and according to reports even though the bride and the groom narrowly escaped, six others have been injured.

Watch the video here:

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd