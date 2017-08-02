VIDEO: CCTV footage shows how family narrowly missed crash with rash car

Narrow escape! (Source: YouTube) Narrow escape! (Source: YouTube)

Rash driving is one of the biggest problems on road, and it often ends badly. In one such case, a family of four narrowly escaped collision with a speeding car while crossing the road. A couple carrying their two kids in their arms were left stranded in the middle of a highway in Xiamen, China, after their car was hit. While trying to cross the busy road, a speeding SUV missed them by inches and then hit their stalled car, before finally crashing into a third car and coming to a stop.

“Without carefully observing the road first, they stood in the middle of the road and were barely missed being hit by an SUV, which failed to detour or come to a full stop,” the 24-second video clip was captioned.

Watch the video here.

What a miracle!

