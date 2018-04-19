Follow Us:
Thursday, April 19, 2018
VIDEO: Kanpur shopkeepers perform aarti to ‘ATM DEVA’ after cash crunch

Witnessing a currency shortage for the second consecutive day, shopkeepers performed ‘aarti’ to please the "ATM deva" in Kanpur with a thaali of flowers and lamp. Watch the video here.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 19, 2018 3:18:31 pm
aarti outside kanpur atm, shopkeepers atm, aarti atm kanpur, atm, cash crunch, demonetisation, atm no money aarti video, indian express, indian express news Do you think this ‘aarti’ can help people from the cash crunch? (Source: ANI/YouTube)
It’s been more a year since demonetisation, but the nation is still witnessing a cash crunch in many states. ATMs at several parts of the country have become either non-functional or are running dry, and the general public can’t help but be woeful about it and express their anguish on social media.

While most people are struggling to make ends meet, a bizarre incident has left many gaping on the Internet. Witnessing a currency shortage for the second consecutive day, shopkeepers performed ‘aarti’ to please the “ATM deva” in Kanpur with a thaali of flowers and lamp. Yes, you heard that right.

“Reports have been pouring in on Wednesday morning from different pockets of the country, where individuals have visited ATMs in the hope of withdrawing money, but came back with empty wallets,” a 1.02-minute clip posted by ANI read on YouTube.

Watch the video here.

 

Do you think it would help save people from the cash crunch?

