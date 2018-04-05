Presents Latest News

VIDEO: Captured snow leopard set free by villagers in Himachal’s Spiti valley

There has been a recent rise in the population of snow leopards in Himachal Pradesh's Spiti Valley, and with decreasing forest cover, a snow leopard was seen wandering into a village. However, thankfully, instead of hurting the feline creature, the villagers captured the animal and set it free back in the forest.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 5, 2018 8:42:29 pm
captured leopard set free, snow leopard, leopard set free in spiti, spiti himachal leopard, himachal spiti valley, leopard in spiti video, leopard videos, indian express, indian express news Snow leopard spotted in Spiti valley was set free by the villagers. (Source: ANI/YouTube)
With a rise in global warming, industrialisation and urbanisation, wild forest areas and the life of the animals living there are under serious threat. Possibly, with the diminishing forest cover, many wild animals are often found wandering in residential areas. In one such incident in Himachal Pradesh’s Spiti valley, a snow leopard was spotted in a village. While in such cases, there have been reports of villagers beating or killing such creatures, a recent incident sprung up as a good change.

Instead of hurting the feline creature, the villagers captured the animal and set it free into the wild, where it belonged. When the animal was brought back to his home in Spiti Valley, villagers joyfully clicked pictures of the leopard walking out and eventually running towards its home.

