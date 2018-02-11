  • Associate Sponsor
VIDEO: Cannot solve the Rubik’s Cube? Follow these steps

It might seem easy but many have tried, faltered and ultimately failed to solve the Rubik's Cube. Try as you might but there is always a yellow cube that pops in between the red cubes or vice versa. But this video shows how you can easily crack it!

Written by Ishita Sengupta | New Delhi | Published: February 11, 2018 8:22 pm
Now you can easily solve the Rubik's Cube.
Among the great mysteries of the world, how to solve the Rubik’s Cube features prominently on the list. It might seem easy but many have tried, faltered and ultimately failed to solve the Rubik’s Cube. Try as you might but there is always a yellow cube that pops in between the red cubes or vice versa. If it has troubled you for long and you have waited for a solution, well there is good news for you. Recently in a video shared on Facebook a 25 steps algorithm have been deduced, which if followed can help you accomplish the (nearly) impossible feat – solve the Rubik’s Cube.

