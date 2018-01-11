VIDEO: Can JUNK be created into DECORATIVE items? See India’s first upcycled office

- VIDEO: Man tripping and slipping down the driveway on black ice will make you go ROFL-ing
Many times we dispose off unused clutter without thinking that it could have been innovatively used to create something new. Taking it in their own stride, Swechha, a Delhi-based NGO, tried their hands at switching from recycling to upcycling – instead of degrading the product to put it into use for something small, they are creatively using them as decorative items – and successfully set up India’s first upcycled office!
A video titled ‘Trash It’ has surfaced on the Internet that shows how the NGO upcycled many products – such as a chandelier made with cola cans, or lamps made out of old car parts! “Ever wondered if there could be more to waste than just being disposed off – Here is a glimpse into the setting up of India’s first upcycled office,” the video has been captioned.
