VIDEO: Can JUNK be created into DECORATIVE items? See India’s first upcycled office

Many times we dispose off unused clutter without thinking that it could have been innovatively used to create something new. Taking it in their own stride, Swechha, a Delhi-based NGO, tried their hands at switching from recycling to upcycling – instead of degrading the product to put it into use for something small, they are creatively using them as decorative items – and successfully set up India’s first upcycled office!

A video titled ‘Trash It’ has surfaced on the Internet that shows how the NGO upcycled many products – such as a chandelier made with cola cans, or lamps made out of old car parts! “Ever wondered if there could be more to waste than just being disposed off – Here is a glimpse into the setting up of India’s first upcycled office,” the video has been captioned.

Watch the video here.

