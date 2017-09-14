VIDEO: Bus conductor ‘monkeys around’ on seats to check tickets

A conductor in a Haryana bus has taken ticket checking to a whole new level. (Source: @prasanto/Twitter) A conductor in a Haryana bus has taken ticket checking to a whole new level. (Source: @prasanto/Twitter)

If you’ve travelled in a local bus, you might be aware of how the bus conductor sits in the front seat and waits for each passenger to collect their ticket. In some other cases, the ticket checker usually comes to each seat so as to check if the passengers are carrying a ticket. However, a conductor traveling in a Haryana bus has taken ticket checking to a whole new level.

In a 36-second video clip that is doing the rounds on social media, the conductor can be seen jumping around on top of the seats to give tickets to the commuters. Even in the crowded bus, he takes care to not step on people, while climbing bars so as to do his job properly.

Watch the video here.

People were amused to see the video and posted funny comments after watching the video.

I have travelled in such buses in Rajasthan & Haryana. Not a single passenger is left by these dedicated ticket checkers. — Piyush Mishra (@EnggJourno) September 12, 2017

What if he farts in between? — Rohit kumar singh (@RohitKSingh1) September 12, 2017

In that case bus journey would be free of cost — Ashish Pandey (@ashishkps) September 12, 2017

I think the caption is perfect. “Ticket checker, India”. The only thing that’s missing is a “circa 2017” ;) — venkatcc (@venkatcc) September 12, 2017

OOMMMM…That’s crazily desi 😂 — Desi Meme (@desimemedotnet) September 11, 2017

Super power — farhankhan (@farhankhan203) September 13, 2017

I’ve travelled on buses as busy as this in India – amazing — Novocastrian (@proud_geordie) September 12, 2017

What’s your reaction? Tell us in the comments below.

