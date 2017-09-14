Only in Express

VIDEO: Bus conductor ‘monkeys around’ on seats to check tickets

A conductor traveling in a Haryana bus has taken ticket checking to a whole new level. In a 36-second video clip that is being widely shared online, the conductor can be seen jumping around on top of the seats to give tickets to the commuters.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:September 14, 2017 10:12 pm
A conductor in a Haryana bus has taken ticket checking to a whole new level.
If you’ve travelled in a local bus, you might be aware of how the bus conductor sits in the front seat and waits for each passenger to collect their ticket. In some other cases, the ticket checker usually comes to each seat so as to check if the passengers are carrying a ticket. However, a conductor traveling in a Haryana bus has taken ticket checking to a whole new level.

In a 36-second video clip that is doing the rounds on social media, the conductor can be seen jumping around on top of the seats to give tickets to the commuters. Even in the crowded bus, he takes care to not step on people, while climbing bars so as to do his job properly. 

People were amused to see the video and posted funny comments after watching the video.

