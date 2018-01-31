VIDEO: Engulfed in flames, burning trailer gets dragged on highway for 20km

Queensland Police shared a dramatic clip of a burning trailer being dragged on a highway for around 20km. (Source: Queensland Police Service/Facebook) Queensland Police shared a dramatic clip of a burning trailer being dragged on a highway for around 20km. (Source: Queensland Police Service/Facebook)

A burning trailer was spotted on the Bruce Highway near Miriam Vale in Queensland, Australia. Just before 3 am, the police observed a trailer that was being towed by a Holden Rodeo had littered burning debris all around on the highway. Dragging along for more than 20km, it threw sparks and flames in its trail and the cops captured it on their dashcam during the wee hours on January 18.

The trailer didn’t even have any wheels, a police statement said. The officer activated his car’s lights and sirens to signal the driver but he didn’t pull over. “The driver finally pulled over at the intersection of the Bruce Highway and Dovedale Road. The 49-year-old male driver from Kybong is assisting police with their investigations into the matter,” the statement also said.

Watch the video here.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd