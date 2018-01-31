Latest News

VIDEO: Engulfed in flames, burning trailer gets dragged on highway for 20km

A fully-ablaze trailer was being dragged along a highway in Queensland, Australia. The dashcam of a police service vehicle captured dramatic visuals of the burning trailer throwing debris and sparks in its trail.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: January 31, 2018 9:06 pm
fully ablaze trailer driven along Bruce highway, burning truck, burning trailer video, viral video Queensland Police shared a dramatic clip of a burning trailer being dragged on a highway for around 20km. (Source: Queensland Police Service/Facebook)
A burning trailer was spotted on the Bruce Highway near Miriam Vale in Queensland, Australia. Just before 3 am, the police observed a trailer that was being towed by a Holden Rodeo had littered burning debris all around on the highway. Dragging along for more than 20km, it threw sparks and flames in its trail and the cops captured it on their dashcam during the wee hours on January 18.

The trailer didn’t even have any wheels, a police statement said. The officer activated his car’s lights and sirens to signal the driver but he didn’t pull over. “The driver finally pulled over at the intersection of the Bruce Highway and Dovedale Road. The 49-year-old male driver from Kybong is assisting police with their investigations into the matter,” the statement also said.

Watch the video here.

