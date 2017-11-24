Top Stories

VIDEO: Bride and groom tie the knot at police station after major scuffle

A member of the bride's family was slapped by another individual, and it soon turned into a brawl. To report the issue, the couple went to the police station and eventually ended up getting married there.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: November 24, 2017 6:17 pm
couple shift marriage, couple marry in police station, police station wedding, marriage story, Another bizarre wedding ceremony left social media users shocked. (Source: ANI UP/Twitter)
A couple shifted their wedding venue to a police station when a fight broke out between two people during their wedding ceremony. The bride and groom then got married at a police station surrounded by their family members and police personnel once the issue was resolved in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh. The chaotic situation took place when a member of the bride’s family was slapped by another individual, and soon it turned into a huge brawl. To report the issue, the couple went to the police station and eventually ended up getting married there.

The incident came to light when a video of the couple getting married was shared by ANI on Twitter. “Couple tie the knot at a police station in Kannauj. Both moved to police station, in the middle of their wedding, to report a matter,” the tweet read. In the 0.24-minute clip, the couple was seen exchanging garlands while being surrounded by the police staff.

Watch the video here.

Narrating the incident on the micro-blogging site, ANI shared more details about the wedding in another tweet.

The bizarre wedding ceremony left many social media users shocked. While some praised the cops, others felt that the girl looked way too young to be married to the groom.

