VIDEO: Bride and groom tie the knot at police station after major scuffle

A couple shifted their wedding venue to a police station when a fight broke out between two people during their wedding ceremony. The bride and groom then got married at a police station surrounded by their family members and police personnel once the issue was resolved in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh. The chaotic situation took place when a member of the bride’s family was slapped by another individual, and soon it turned into a huge brawl. To report the issue, the couple went to the police station and eventually ended up getting married there.

The incident came to light when a video of the couple getting married was shared by ANI on Twitter. “Couple tie the knot at a police station in Kannauj. Both moved to police station, in the middle of their wedding, to report a matter,” the tweet read. In the 0.24-minute clip, the couple was seen exchanging garlands while being surrounded by the police staff.

Watch the video here.

#WATCH: Couple tie the knot at a police station in Kannauj. Both moved to police station, in the middle of their wedding, to report a matter pic.twitter.com/7lSzpT0yBA — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 23, 2017

Narrating the incident on the micro-blogging site, ANI shared more details about the wedding in another tweet.

Kannauj: The girl’s relative was slapped by a person during the wedding, following which they moved to the police station to file a complaint. Later the matter was resolved, both tied the knot at the police station #UttarPradesh — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 23, 2017

The bizarre wedding ceremony left many social media users shocked. While some praised the cops, others felt that the girl looked way too young to be married to the groom.

